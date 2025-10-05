Traveling ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ opens in region soon

Ohio Harry Potter fans can visit the attraction select days Oct. 24-Nov. 30 at Cub World Adventure Camp in Loveland.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Throughout the 60-90 minute experience, guests will encounter various characters from the franchise such as Harry Potter, Hagrid and Draco Malfoy.

Guests also have the chance to meet the forest’s magical inhabitants, including hippogriffs and unicorns.

Credit: gcom. Credit: gcom.

The trail will also feature several spots where guests can cast some of the franchise’s famous spells or recreate iconic moments from the saga.

After finishing the experience, guests can explore a village themed to the world of Harry Potter. This area will offer a gift shop and dining locations, where guests can even get the famous Butterbeer drink.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

HOW TO GO