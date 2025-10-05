Traveling ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ opens in region soon

The immersive Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will come to Loveland later this month. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

32 minutes ago
Later this month, “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” will come to the area, recreating classic scenes from the franchise with animatronics, theming and lighting.

Inspired by the Forbidden Forest location from the series, this traveling experience has stops in cities such as Brisbane, Chicago, Vancouver and Shenzhen.

Ohio Harry Potter fans can visit the attraction select days Oct. 24-Nov. 30 at Cub World Adventure Camp in Loveland.

Throughout the 60-90 minute experience, guests will encounter various characters from the franchise such as Harry Potter, Hagrid and Draco Malfoy.

Guests also have the chance to meet the forest’s magical inhabitants, including hippogriffs and unicorns.

The trail will also feature several spots where guests can cast some of the franchise’s famous spells or recreate iconic moments from the saga.

After finishing the experience, guests can explore a village themed to the world of Harry Potter. This area will offer a gift shop and dining locations, where guests can even get the famous Butterbeer drink.

HOW TO GO

What: Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

When: Select nights Oct. 24-Nov. 30

Location: 6035 Price Road, Loveland

More info: hpforbiddenforestexperience.com

