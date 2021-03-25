Troy-Hayner Cultural Center strives ‘to provide a safe environment for all’

A decision had yet to be made if the awards ceremony would be in-person or virtual, said Leona Sargent, Hayner exhibit coordinator.

“The Hayner Center is striving to provide a safe environment for all of our guests, volunteers and staff by following the directives provided to us by the governor of Ohio and the local Miami County Health Department. Therefore, masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required for all Hayner guests. Groups of 10 or more should call before they visit,” she said.

Another popular event is the annual Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea, scheduled this year for April 22 and April 25 at 2 p.m. The event is held to celebrate Hayner’s gift of her mansion to the community, Sargent said.

Reservations are required for the tea, which costs $15 for residents of the Troy school district and $18 for those outside the district.

This year’s tea also will feature a hat competition with the theme, “Hindsight is 2020.” For more information and reservations visit the center or go to www.troyhayner.org.

The past year has been full of challenges for the center, with rental income and classes income minimal and income from large events and trips on hold because of COVID-19 sparked attendance restrictions or prohibitions, said David Wion, Hayner’s executive director.

Center supporters are working to get the word out about the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center renewal levy that is on the May ballot. The request is to renew the 0.85-mill levy for another five years. This levy generates $592,500 a year and makes up approximately 82% of the center’s operating, maintenance and programming budget.

This levy has been renewed every five years since 1976. The levy is placed on the ballot by the Troy City Schools Board of Education because Hayner left the home to the community in care of the Board of Education.

The center is operated by a board of governors separate from the Board of Education and Hayner levy money is held separate from the schools’ money.

The proposed levy would cost the owner of a home with a $100,000 market value $21.49 per year and a $125,000 value, $26.86, according to the Miami County Auditor’s Office.

