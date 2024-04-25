University of Dayton Pride of Dayton Marching Band celebrates London selection

Lifestyles
By
15 minutes ago
X

The University of Dayton’s Pride of Dayton Marching Band has been chosen to play at London Band Week in summer 2025. The band will celebrate its selection with a drumline clinic at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Apr. 26 in the Concert Hall of the Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

A university press release said the band, one of three from the United States to participate, was selected after London Band Week CEO Joe Wyndham saw their performance at the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

ExploreDayton Philharmonic to announce new music and artistic director

Wyndham along with Corps Bandmaster in His Majesty’s Royal Marine Band Service Ivan Hutchinson, Bugle Major and Drummer in His Majesty’s Royal Marine Band Service Russ Piner, and Corporal Bugler and Drummer in His Majesty’s Royal Marine Band Service Stu Warmington are visiting Dayton today and Saturday to meet students and faculty.

The Pride of Dayton will have three performances while in London: a solo concert at Potters Field Park, a “drum-off” competition at Hampton Court, and a military tattoo where bands play back-to-back and then perform together for a grand finale.

ExploreLevitt Pavilion concert lineup now includes War and Treaty

“We want to bring the University of Dayton to the U.K.,” said Kenneth Will, Pride of Dayton director and senior lecturer in the UD Department of Music, in a press statement. “We want to put UD on the map.”

The Roger Glass Center for the Arts is located at 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton.

In Other News
1
America’s Packard Museum has its annual Spring Fling this weekend
2
Levitt Pavilion concert lineup now includes War and Treaty
3
Dayton Philharmonic to announce new music and artistic director
4
Kings Island 2024: What’s new and what’s changed
5
Stunning spectacle: Disney’s megahit ‘Lion King’ roars into Schuster...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top