Veterans to be honored at Miami County Fair

The fair’s daily schedule will have some changes starting with Day 1 on Friday when Veterans Day or Armed Forces Day at the Fair will be observed. Veterans and spouses will be admitted free with proper ID. It also will be First Responder Day for EMTs, police, firefighters and a family member, with proper IDs, admitted free.

The day will feature a small parade and the announcement of the fair royalty winners at the end of the parade. The evening entertainment will be a laser light show sponsored by Miami County Veterans’ Services Commission.

Saturday night’s attraction, Aug. 14, will be the tractor pull, and Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15, a gospel fest returns to the entertainment tent in the afternoon. That evening a rodeo will be held at the grandstand followed by a concert by Nashville Crush. Other stadium entertainment will be harness racing the evenings of Aug. 16 and 17.

The sale of champions will be held Aug. 18 along with a demolition derby. The sale of champions will be a live auction with a virtual add-on sale for other animals exhibited, making for a hybrid event, Shellenberger said.

The concert at the stadium will highlight the fair’s final evening and feature Jeremy Camp. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand. Tickets information is available on the fair website.

A concert was scheduled for the final evening in an attempt to revitalize that night of the fair, Shellenberger said.

The fair also will feature livestock, 4-H exhibits and other traditional exhibits by all ages.

The midway rides and games again will be provided by Burton Brothers, activities that Shellenberger said remain “pretty popular at our fair.” The food and other vendors, like many other businesses, had a bad year in 2020 due to COVID and the cancellation of many events, Shellenberger said. He is hoping people return to the fairgrounds to support those vendors in addition to others with displays and participating in the fair.

The past year has brought to light some needed projects on the fairgrounds. Regular fair visitors will find that the sheep barn has been removed and replaced with tents for the 2021 fair. The barn was removed this summer due to structural concerns.

Other structural concerns were found at the grandstand where work was done the first week of August on the steel roof and supports following an inspection that found deficiencies. Although a temporary fix was planned before this year’s fair, the permanent fix was able to be done when steel was made available sooner than anticipated.

The county commissioners this year said they are looking at the possibilities for constructing a multipurpose building on the fairgrounds to replace the secretary’s office, which is aging.

HOW TO GO

What: Miami County Fair

When: Aug. 13-19 (Friday through next Thursday)

Where: Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25A, Troy

Admission: 9 years and older, $6 daily; season ticket, $30

More info: Go online to miamicountyohiofair.com or call 937-335-7492.