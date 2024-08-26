Visit 2nd Street Market in September to give to food drive and help feed the hungry

“Our partnership with the 2nd Street Market during Hunger Action Month is a powerful reminder that access to fresh, local food is a fundamental part of food equity,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “By joining forces with local farmers and vendors, we are not only providing nutritious options to our community but also supporting a sustainable and resilient food system. Together, we can ensure that everyone in the greater Dayton area has the food they need to thrive.”

The Foodbank’s mission is to eliminate hunger and its root causes. Food and related supplies are distributed free of charge to a network of pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and other charitable programs, all of which support the health and development of food-insecure individuals in the Miami Valley. Through a network of 119 partner agencies, The Foodbank distributed more than 18 million pounds of food last year in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

Fun at the market

Those who have never been to the 2nd Street Market, or haven’t been there in a while, may be missing out on fun — there’s a neighborly vibe and chances are you may bump into someone you know.

In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, you’ll find flowers, plants, candy, baked goods, pottery and other craft items. There’s often live entertainment as well.

A facility of Five Rivers MetroParks, the market supports MetroParks’ mission to protect the region’s natural heritage by providing the community access to fresh, local food, which is often healthier and less taxing on the environment. Additionally, shopping from local small businesses means food and products are transported shorter distances, further reducing shoppers’ carbon footprint. Many of the 2nd Street Market’s vendors accept SNAP/EBT benefits, in addition to Produce Perks.

“The 2nd Street Market and Five Rivers MetroParks are committed to supporting and equitable access to locally-sourced, fresh food — which is often less taxing on the environment,” said 2nd Street Market Manager, Lynda Suda. “We encourage everyone to learn more about our local food system and become active participants, whether that means purchasing produce from a local farmer or supporting incredible organizations like The Foodbank.”

Other organizations participating in Market/Foodbank Hunger Action Month are Miami Valley Meals, 5 Loaves and 2 Fishes Pantry and Evangel Church of God Pantry.

Shoppers are welcome to shop non-perishable items from the Market’s vendors. All vendors with an orange Hunger Action Month tote displayed at their stand will be accepting the purchased donations for customer’s convenience and can assist shoppers with locating non-perishable items at their display,

Top items needed for donation:

Shelf-stable fruit

Jelly

Peanut butter

Shelf-stable protein

Cereal/Granola Bars

Chili

Protein Drinks

Ravioli/Spaghetti O’s

Soups/Ramen Noodles

Rice/Pasta

The market is located at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton. Visit metroparks.org/localfood and sign up for its monthly email newsletter at metroparks.org/newsletters.

For more information about The Foodbank visit thefoodbankdayton.org or on social media @thefoodbankinc.

Make a Difference

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

