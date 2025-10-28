Breaking: 18-year-old killed in Miami County crash

Volunteers construct new shelters for animals at Aullwood Farms

Aullwood Audubon has three new shelters at its Aullwood Farms location thanks to volunteers from Shook Construction. Aullwood Audubon is designed to teach people to preserve, protect and enjoy nature, farming and the environment. Shelters were built Oct. 24, 2025 on the farm at 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF

When visiting Aullwood Audubon in Dayton, people are likely to hear the sounds of chickens, cows, sheep and other animals which call its farm home. However, the sounds of construction was shortly added to the fray, as three new shelters were added to its grounds.

The Oct. 24 project was completed by volunteers from Shook Construction, which has headquarters in Moraine.

“We were approached by an employee from Shook [Construction] who actually came to Aullwood,” said Senior Conservation Manager Nenita Lapitan. “They were looking to make a donation, and so through their generous gift, they paid for these livestock shelters, and they are also donating their time today to build them.”

Nenita Lapitan, senior conservation manager at the Ohio Centers, is seen at Aullwood Audubon. The Audobon has three new shelters at its Aullwood Farms location thanks to volunteers from Shook Construction. Aullwood Audubon is designed to teach people to preserve, protect and enjoy nature, farming and the environment. Shelters were built Oct. 24, 2025 on the farm at 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF

These shelters will be used to help warm the farm’s animals during the winter months.

“Currently we don’t have the ability to protect [the animals] from the elements,” said Lapitan. “And now, we’ll be able to keep them on pasture, which is a much healthier situation for our sheep, cows, goats and pigs.”

Aullwood Audubon has three new shelters at its Aullwood Farms location thanks to volunteers from Shook Construction. Aullwood Audubon is designed to teach people to preserve, protect and enjoy nature, farming and the environment. Shelters were built Oct. 24, 2025 on the farm at 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF

Several shelters have already been built on the property, completed earlier this year by an Eagle Scout as well as Aullwood staff. Those preexisting structures served as the blueprint for these new ones.

Aullwood Audubon has three new shelters at its Aullwood Farms location thanks to volunteers from Shook Construction. Aullwood Audubon is designed to teach people to preserve, protect and enjoy nature, farming and the environment. Shelters were built Oct. 24, 2025 on the farm at 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF

In addition to shelters designed for smaller creatures, the farm also started constructing a shelter big enough for Aullwood’s cows and horses.

“I cold called Aullwood Audubon, because I was actually looking for a nonprofit that was looking for some help on a project coming up soon,” said Caitlin Erbacher, a senior project engineer for Shook Construction. “I had first thought about [Aullwood] Audubon because my child really loves it here. She’s five years old and we’ve been coming here for a long time, since she was a baby.”

HOW TO GO

What: Aullwood Audubon

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

More info: aullwood.audubon.org

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.