Warped Wing to release Whiskey Rebellion with new flavored variants such as Iced Gingerbread Cookie

“Whiskey Rebellion has become the cornerstone of our barrel aged program and this year’s lineup is one of our most exciting yet,” said Nick Bowman, vice president of sales & marketing and managing partner at Warped Wing. “From the classic Imperial Stout to bold flavored variants like German Chocolate Cake and Iced Gingerbread Cookie, this release is designed for fans to savor each unique sip.”

Customers will have the chance to purchase all bottles of the variants. They can also try the new releases on draft.

The bottle line will begin outside at the loading dock. Draft-only customers can come through the front entrance.

Here’s a look at the draft tapping schedule:

Noon (Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels)

1 p.m. (Whiskey Rebellion Old-Fashioned Smoked Cherry & Orange)

2 p.m. (Whiskey Rebellion German Chocolate Cake)

3 p.m. (Whiskey Rebellion Bananas Foster)

4 p.m. (Whiskey Rebellion Iced Gingerbread Cookie)

5 p.m. (Whiskey Rebellion Freedom Reserve)

During the event, there will be live music 12:30-3 p.m. from Six String Hustle and 3:30-6:30 p.m. from Nothing But Treble.

All Whiskey Rebellion releases will be available at the brewery’s other taprooms the following weekend.

Warped Wing has three other taprooms in the Dayton region including: 6602 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason and 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwing).