We want to see and share your Kings Island memories

As Kings Island celebrates its 50th anniversary season, the Cox First Media group of newspapers are planning some special coverage. We would like to collect photos from our readers of activities at the amusement park from throughout the past 50 years.
If you have fun photos taken at KI, we may include them in a photo gallery online and possibly even publish them in an upcoming print edition. Photos may or may not include people.
To submit photos for consideration, please email them to Editorial Assistant Amy Burzynski at amy. burzynski@coxinc.com.
The deadline to submit photos is March 23.
If you wish to share a unique or fond story involving Kings Island, please email that to Editor Mandy Gambrell at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.