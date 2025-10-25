What are the real safety risks on Halloween night?

One of the first things to remember is the physical safety of walking, costumes and traffic. Children are at greater risk of being hit by a car on Halloween than on most other days due to increased pedestrian activity, distracted drivers and dark costumes. To counter that risk:

Choose costumes that won’t obstruct vision or mobility. Use non-toxic face paint rather than full masks, since masks can limit seeing or breathing.

Add visibility aids like glow sticks, flashlights or reflective tape, so that your child is easily seen after dark.

While walking door-to-door, stay on sidewalks when available, or, if none, walk facing traffic along the edge of the road. Always cross at marked crosswalks and remind children to look left-right-left and even over driveways.

Drivers should remain especially alert since children may dart out unexpectedly.

Beyond physical safety, there’s an equally important piece of Halloween that often gets overlooked: how children feel during all the spooky sights and sounds. For younger kids, costumes, decorations, strange masks and dark streets might genuinely scare them.

To help:

Have a conversation ahead of time about what Halloween means: trick-or-treating, fun costumes, but also some playful “scary” elements. By explaining it ahead of time you help a child distinguish between “pretend” and “real.”

Role-play the scenario: go through the motions of walking up, saying “trick or treat” and interacting with neighbors. Practice can reduce surprise and build confidence.

Let children know it’s okay to feel uneasy and give them a safe way to signal if they’re uncomfortable, like a hand squeeze, taking a deep breath or saying “it’s just pretend.” Don’t shame them for wanting to skip a house.

Older kids should also be reminded to be respectful. Their scary costumes might frighten younger trick-or-treaters, so discussing empathy helps.

When these two domains, physical safety and emotional comfort, are addressed, Halloween becomes more enjoyable for everyone. Here are a few take-aways for families:

Prep the costume and gear. Make sure kids can move and see well. Add glow or reflective items. Plan the trick-or-treat route and timing. Especially for older kids going out without adults, agree on acceptable streets, when they’ll be back, and ensure they carry a flashlight and know how to call for help. Walk together if possible. Adult accompaniment is best. Stay together. Talk about the “scary” but fun nature of Halloween. Explain ahead of time what to expect, let kids skip if they’re uncomfortable and reassure them. For drivers and homes, if you’re behind the wheel or hosting, be aware. Reduce distractions, turn on walk-way lighting, clear hazards from paths and be visible.

Finally, remember that Halloween isn’t just about avoiding danger, it’s about making memories. Encourage children to take part in designing costumes, choosing decorations, and picking fun (but safe) activities. When they feel empowered rather than just “kept safe,” the holiday stays bright and fun.