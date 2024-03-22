What does caffeine do to the body?

Moderate amounts of caffeine may help increase focus and attention, according to the mental health and substance abuse resource Here to Help. It also may help boost endurance while playing sports or engaging in other physical activities.

Generally speaking, when caffeine is used in low to moderate amounts, it could prove beneficial. It s when too much caffeine is consumed that people can get in trouble. The following are some of the detrimental effects of caffeine.

Confusion and overstimulation can occur.

Headaches can happen from too much caffeine or from withdrawal.

Irritability also may be a symptom of withdrawal when the body becomes accustomed to caffeine.

Caffeine may help keep a person regular, but too much can do the opposite and lead to diarrhea.

Excessive caffeine can prevent calcium absorption in the bones, which may increase risk for osteoporosis and bone fractures.

Some women who consume too much caffeine may have trouble conceiving a baby, and if caffeine is consumed in high amounts during pregnancy, there s a risk of developmental issues in newborns or possibly miscarriage.

Increased blood pressure also may result from consuming caffeine in high amounts.

Caffeine can have many effects on the body. It s important to understand both the positive and negative impact of caffeine on the body and brain.