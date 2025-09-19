What the conductor thinks are the ‘must-see’ performances for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s new season

Breaking: 22-year-old landscaper dies following shooting in Dayton

Keitaro Harada is the fifth conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. PHOTO BY MASATOSHI YAMASHINO

Credit: MASATOSHI YAMASHINO

Credit: MASATOSHI YAMASHINO

Keitaro Harada is the fifth conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. PHOTO BY MASATOSHI YAMASHINO
Updated 32 minutes ago
A new chapter in the history of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra begins this weekend as Keitaro Harada takes the helm as music and artistic director for the first time.

He’s excited about his inaugural program featuring the works of Carl Nielson and Sergei Rachmaninoff but is also looking forward to other presentations throughout the season within the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, a collaboration between the Philharmonic, Dayton Ballet and Dayton Opera.

ExploreDayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s new conductor brings a fresh perspective

Here’s a look at his must-sees:

Gizelle (Oct. 10-12, 2025), Carmen (Nov. 1-2, 2025) and Porgy and Bess (May 15-16, 2026)

Inspired by “Black Swan” and “Corpse Bride,” “Giselle” blends romance and the supernatural with choreography by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland modeled after Jules Perrot.

Bizet’s classic opera of passion, romance and jealousy features such timeless melodies as “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song.” The production will be staged by Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson.

George and Ira Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” which premiered on Broadway in 1935, is an iconic American opera featuring such classics as “Summertime” and “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin.’” The production will also be staged by Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson.

“I want the audience to experience seeing the orchestra in the pit and making beautiful music in storytelling,” Harada said. “‘Carmen’ and ‘Gizelle’ are two great works. ‘Porgy and Bess’ is also great and one of the most tuneful operas on the planet.”

Keitaro Harada joins DPAA’s artistic leadership team as music and artistic director of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Photo by Josh Ohms

Credit: Josh Ohms

Shostakovich 5 & Festive (Jan. 30-31, 2026)

In addition to two works by Dmitri Shostakovich, this Dayton Philharmonic concert will feature Japanaese composer Yasushi Akutagawa’s “Prima Sinfonia.”

“This concert is sort of an autobiographical concert,” Harada said. “We’re doing a Japanese symphony and a Russian symphony, and because of my training in Russia this concert is like seeing the DNA of my musical training.”

ExploreAfter 5-year pause, Feast of Giving will return Thanksgiving Day to Dayton Convention Center

The Cook-Off & Bon Appétit (Feb. 6-7, 2026)

Written by Grammy-nominated composer Shawn E. Okpebholo and Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning librettist Mark Campbell, “The Cook-Off” is a new comic opera centered around a televised cooking competition.

“This is a unique opera that should be on everyone’s bucket list,” Harada said. “It’s an opera about making mac and cheese. How much better can it get?”

Sleeping Beauty (Feb. 20-22, 2026)

Composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this whimsical ballet of love and triumph will feature choreography by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland modeled after Marius Petipa.

“‘Sleeping Beauty’ is one of the greatest in the Tchaikovsky repertoire,” Harada said.

An American Portrait: Gershwin, Barber & Beyond (March 6-7. 2026)

The Poiesis Quartet will join the Dayton Philharmonic for a salute to American music featuring George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.”

“The Poiesis Quartet are the winners of this year’s Banff International String Quartet Competition,” Harada said. “The Dayton Philharmonic is the only professional orchestra on their calendar because we found them first. You will definitely not want to miss this concert.”

The DPO Masterworks Series presents An American Portrait: Gershwin, Barber & Beyond (March 6–7, 2026), a bold program that celebrates American music and features Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” Adams’ “Absolute Jest” with the Poiesis Quartet, Barber’s Adagio for Strings, and Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony, among other works. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

