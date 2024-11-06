What to do after getting a new computer or gadget

If you’re getting a new computer, phone, or tablet, consider having a tech transfer the data from the old device to the new one. A tech can transfer your files, install programs or apps, and make setting changes so you’re more comfortable. They can also ensure your new purchase is protected and your data is secured.

An in-home tech can also give you one-on-one assistance. Questions can be asked and answered much more thoroughly than in a store environment. If you haven’t already made the purchase, a tech can make suggestions and then help with setting it up. A tech can usually setup a computer or smartphone very close to the old one to make the transition smoother. In the end, the investment of calling in a tech can certainly pay off. It could save the headache of the initial setup and then maybe prevent a disaster in the future if you aren’t properly protected.

Ensure you have good malware protection

Even though a computer is new, it’s definitely still susceptible to viruses and malware. Actually, I’d say it’s even more susceptible, as you’ll likely be trying to download new programs and getting it setup. Thus, right away I suggest installing any antivirus or malware protection you’ve already been using.

Enable automatic backups

If you have documents, photos, or other data on your computer or devices that you wouldn’t want to lose, you need to back them up. Computers can certainly get viruses or crash, and sometimes a tech can’t retrieve your data. Mobile devices can also break or be stolen.

You can back up your data to an external USB hard drive or backup to the cloud or Internet. It’s good to actually do both in case one fails. If you only choose one method, I suggest online backup since the data is safe from local theft or disasters.

Properly dispose of your old devices

You don’t want to just put your old computer out on the curb. I recommend pulling out the hard drive from inside, as that’s where the data is stored. After you’re certain you have the data from the drive, you can physically damage it so the data cannot be recovered by anyone else that gets a hold of it.

Even without a hard drive, you shouldn’t put computers or electronics in the typical trash. You should take them to place that does recycling, so they don’t end up in the landfill. Some counties have a recycling program for electronics. Stores like mine also take electronics for recycling.