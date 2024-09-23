Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile locally this weekend

The Wienermobile tours year-round, according to representative of Kraft Foods. There are six Wienermobiles traveling the U.S. right now.

Kraft Foods keeps a schedule 2 months out of where the Wienermobiles will appear. People who want to find one can enter a location into the online map and get a schedule at khcmobiletour.com.

The company calls drivers of the vehicle “hotdoggers” and often advertises that it is hiring for the team.

The original Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which debuted in 1936, was 13-feet long and often was traveling the roads of Chicago, transporting the company spokesperson.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam