Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile locally this weekend

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile continues traveling through the country and has two area stops on its schedule this weekend.
The iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Kroger at 2921 W. Alex Bell Road in Dayton from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The next day it will appear from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the 5th annual James Miller Memorial Car Show at 7763 Ohio 73 in Wilmington.
The Wienermobile tours year-round, according to representative of Kraft Foods. There are six Wienermobiles traveling the U.S. right now.
Kraft Foods keeps a schedule 2 months out of where the Wienermobiles will appear. People who want to find one can enter a location into the online map and get a schedule at khcmobiletour.com.
The company calls drivers of the vehicle “hotdoggers” and often advertises that it is hiring for the team.
The original Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which debuted in 1936, was 13-feet long and often was traveling the roads of Chicago, transporting the company spokesperson.
