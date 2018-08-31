Which Dayton restaurants, bars allow dogs on their patios?

A bill passed by the Ohio Senate and signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich in 2018 made it easier for dogs to have a night out on the town.
That bill gave restaurant owners — not local public health officials — the right to decide whether owners can bring their dogs to the restaurant’s patio or not. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has since changed some restaurants and bars’ policies regarding pets on patios, though many are beginning to return to their usual policies.
Here are the patios that are favorable to furry customers:
Did we miss your favorite local eatery or bar that has been accommodating to your pooch? Let me know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and I will be sure to add it to our list. *Note, this list might be incomplete, as our city has many great patios to enjoy a meal or cold drink. We will be updating the list as we find more dog-friendly patios.
🐾The Barrel House
Dogs allowed on patio as long as they are leashed, well-behaved and there is space.
417 E. Third St., Dayton
🐾The Dayton Beer Company
41 Madison St., Dayton
Dogs allowed on patio and in beer garden with leash. Dogs are not allowed on the new rooftop patio.
🐾The Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Dogs are allowed on the outside patio.
🐾Wheat Penny Restaurant
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Dogs allowed on patio. Wheat Penny added that “the staff loves canine customers!”
🐾Ye Olde Trail Tavern
228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Dogs are not allowed on the dining patio. However, dog owners can be seated along the outside edge of the patio and leashes can be held through the fence, according to the restaurant’s owners.
🐾Fifth Street Brew Pub
1600 E. 5th St., Dayton
Dogs allowed on patio only on Wednesdays during “Yappy Hours” from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. All other times it is service dogs-only.
🐾Lily's Bistro
329 E. 5th St., Dayton
Dogs allowed during all business hours on the main, side patio. Service dogs-only on smaller, drinks-only patio, back patio and inside restaurant.
🐾Canal Street Arcade and Deli
308 E. 1st St., Dayton
Dogs allowed on patio as long as they’re not aggressive.
🐾Mudlick Tap House
135 E. 2nd St., Dayton
Mudlick’s patio welcomes dogs.
🐾Bar Granada
5 W. Monument St., Dayton
Dogs are welcome on Bar Granada’s patio.
🐾Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E. 4th St., Dayton
Yellow Cab Tavern has large, pet-friendly outdoor seating.
