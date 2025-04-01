Who is ‘matthews’? Local poet says even his name should be insignificant compared to message of poetry

matthews will be performing selections from his most recent poetry collection, “Poetry Classics,” April 8 at the Dayton Metro Library main branch. He is dedicating the performance to his late friend. The event is free and open to the public.

An Evening with david matthews will also feature matthews’ daughter, Dr. Lee Matthews-Carter, as the two perform select pieces together.

matthews — who prefers to write his name in lowercase because he believes his name is insignificant compared to the message he has to give — doesn’t just read his poems; he treats them like theatrical performances, calling on props, percussion, backing tracks and the full timbre of his deep voice to get his varied messages across.

“I look at poets as being philosophers,” matthews said. “We’re those people that have a different set of eyes. We perceive things a lot differently than most people, so it’s our job to let them know what those things are.”

Along with his own poems, matthews will also be doing his interpretation of “Beautiful Black Girl” from The Watts Prophets, featured on Quincy Jones’ 1975 “Mellow Madness” album, which matthews calls the “most elegant poem ever written to honor a black woman.” It will be his first time performing another person’s work.

With his daughter accompanying on percussion, the two will accent certain lines that weren’t previously heard in Jones’ recording, said to uplift the crowd before heading into matthews’ crown jewel poem, “Time Brings About A Change.”

He previously performed “Time Brings About A Change” in November when he received the Key to the City of Dayton from Mayor Jeffrey Mims. It was the second time matthews received the local honor.

Traversing the history of his life as a poet, an Evening with david matthews is a reflection of the changes he’s experienced and the observations he has on the current state of the world, the feelings we as individuals can relate to and use as tools moving forward.

“There’s been disasters since the beginning, but we always come back strong,” matthews said. “Nothing has ever been totally destroyed. Something has always been left to be revealed, to start over again. There’s light on the other end of the tunnel. No matter how bad things are, I want people to know they should be trying to survive rather than exist.”

He talks about the Black experience, education, and street life. He comments on the situations in America, but with a hopefulness in his words; he brings up problems and also offers solutions, much like Nikki Giovanni did in her lifetime as a poet.

“I really believe the reason why she was so drawn to david is because the poems he was writing at the time identified a subtle racism that was not really subtle, and it drew her in,” said Hsanni Scott-Matthews, david’s wife and CEO of Soul Fire Productions. “To be discovered by someone says that they see the greatness that you have.”

“You know that you can’t have someone in your life forever,” matthews said. “But for [Giovanni] to take me under her wing, to think that I was worthy, honorable… I probably cried for a couple of days. When I think of the important people in my life, she has to be one of the top.”

The second edition of david matthews’ “Poetry Classics” will be available for purchase at the reading. The collection includes the new poem “WARNING The Word Violence Must Be STOPPED,” and a dedication to Nikki Giovanni, who died Dec. 9, 2024.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: An Evening with david matthews

When: 6:30 p.m., April 8

Where: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: Free