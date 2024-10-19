Wiggle Room: an LGBTQ Dance Party is Sunday at Club Evolution

Opening in 2017, Club Evolution is owned by Grant Dixon. He moved into the property after its former tenant, the Riff Raff Tavern, closed earlier in the year.

The bar advertises itself as LGBTQ friendly, with its Facebook page saying “hatred towards someone based on race, sex, orientation and gender will not be tolerated.”

This past May, the club became the new location for southern-style restaurant Chazzy’s Kitchen, which left its previous home in 2022.

The bar is also known for its variety of special events and parties, celebrating occasion such as Christmas, Veteran’s Day and Pride Month.

Described as “the ultimate dance party where everyone is welcome,” the event’s organizers, PBJ Parties, encourages guests to bring their best dance moves.

While not specifically a Halloween event, the bar is allowing guests to wear costumes during the party.

After being featured on Dayton-area radio stations such as Mix 107.7, Channel 999 and more, local artist DJ BreezyEZ will hold a special performance during the party.

This free event is only for those age 21 and older. Tickets can be reserved online.

How to go

What: Wiggle Room: An LGBTQ Dance Party

When: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 20

Location: Club Evolution: 130 N. Patterson Blvd, Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org or call 937-203-2582