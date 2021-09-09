WORTH THE DRIVE: Glass pumpkin patch will sparkle during Hocking Hills festival

Need an excuse to get in the car and head toward the Hocking Hills — how about a field full of glass pumpkins in every color?
Jack Pine Studios, a Laurelville glass studio and gallery, will host the second annual Glass Pumpkin Festival Sept. 24 – 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We had such a wonderful turnout last year, we wanted to continue and build upon this fun and artistic experience,” Jack Pine, the studio founder and artist, said in a release.
“Hundreds and hundreds of unique hand-blown glass pumpkins of every color and size are spread across the field in our outdoor studio to celebrate art and the colors of the season.”
This year Pine and his team are supporting artists in New Orleans impacted by Hurricane Ida. Pine will donate 10% of the sale of his 2021 Pumpkin of the Year design to Feed the Second Line, a New Orleans charity.
This year’s unique design is crafted from luminous white glass with gleaming silver strands and illuminated with multiple colors.
Visitors can also watch live glass blowing demonstrations as artists turn molten masses into dazzling works of art.
Credit: SABRINA K SUMAN
An artist’s market with fine craftsmen and women from around Ohio will feature beautiful birdhouses to stoneware, pottery, metal sculpture, stained glass lanterns and miniature glass pieces on display and for sale on the studio grounds.
Food vendors will sell pumpkin ice cream, donuts and rolls as well as bourbon chicken, Texas tenderloin sandwiches, tacos, funnel cakes and more.
As part of community-wide efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19, and to ensure the safety of visitors, artists and staff, advance parking reservations are required and only 75 guests will be admitted for each two-hour time slot.
Guests can reserve a $5 parking spot in advance of the show and receive $5 towards the purchase of any Jack Pine pumpkin.
Open time slots can be booked at www.jackpinestudio.com.
Jack Pine Studio is located at 21397 OH-180 in Laurelville.
More information can be found here.