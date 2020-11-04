Yoga Flow & Wine: Where chardonnay and child’s pose meet

The Wednesday class is designed to be a mid-week unwind in a serene space starting with a glass of wine poured upon arrival. The class is a mix of Hatha and Vinyasa styles, suitable for beginners as well as experienced yogis.

“It’s definitely beginner friendly,” Thomas said. “I make adjustments based on who’s in the class. We’re all in this together.”

Coco’s owners Jim Gagnet and Karen Wick-Gagnet can attest to the beginner-friendly tone of the classes as they both practice yoga with Thomas.

“Kassandra is wonderful, she focuses on the mind, body and spirit,” Wick Gagnet said.

Strengthening the spirit is a goal of the practice, especially during times that might put that spirit to the test.

“Right now, people might feel cooped up or isolated and this is a chance to come together,” Thomas said.

With cooler temperatures, people might soon shift their fitness routine indoors. But with COVID still a concern, safety remains a priority. All participants at Yoga Flow & Wine must wear masks until they are on their mat and socially distant.

HOW TO GO

What: Yoga Flow & Wine, a stretch and restorative flow class for all levels, includes a glass of wine for those 21 and older

When: Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Coco’s Bistro Upstairs, 250 Warren St. (Park in Coco’s brick overflow parking area. Use stairway tower entrance to door at top of stairs. Practice room on right.)

Donation: $10

More info: Email Kassandra.thomas24@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page – YOGA Flow & Wine