You can brighten the holidays for the troops

“We’re asking your readers to consider donating items from the list, so we can continue providing deployed troops with a bit of joy from home,” says Mauro.

Items needed for holiday stockings

Small packs of cookies (no bags)

Rice Krispies Treats (individually wrapped)

Small packs of fruit snacks

Tubes of nuts

Tubes of trail mix

Granola bars

Protein bars (10-20 grams of protein)

Slim Jims

Hot chocolate (packets)

Apple cider( packets)

Drink mixes (individual tubes)

Tic Tacs

Chapstick

Gum

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday at Chapter #3 Troop Center, 6661 Clyo Road, Centerville. To arrange another time for drop-off, call Mauro at 937-238-2783. “Every week we pack boxes to send to deployed troops,” she says. “We accept and need donations all year long.”

If you’d like to make a financial donation, checks can be made out to Blue Star Mothers, Chapter #3 and sent to: Blue Star Mothers #3, P.O. Box 292722, Kettering, Ohio 45429

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.