You can make a difference: Erma’s House needs supplies for children

Here’s the wish list for Erma’s House:

Individually wrapped snacks like microwave popcorn, goldfish crackers, cookies, fruit snacks, pretzels and chips

Juice boxes

Paper towels

Clorox wipes

Liquid hand soap

Craft supplies such as Play-Doh, paint, dry erase markers, drawing paper, coloring books, markers, crayons, glue sticks and poster board

Board games

Card games

Puzzles

Holiday-themed children’s books

Donations can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at Catholic Social Services’ Center for Families, 1046 Brown St. in Dayton. For more information or to arrange a drop-off time, contact Erma’s House Program Manager Shannon Wahrhaftig at (937) 586-9586.

Other ways to help

With a small staff, Erma’s House relies on a crew of well-trained volunteers to monitor weekly visits between children and parents. You can help local children and families by volunteering as a visitation monitor. This position requires a yearlong commitment, monitoring visits for a particular family once a week. For more information about getting involved, call CSSMV’s volunteer coordinator, Ashley Clark, at (937) 223-7217 ext. 1130.

Help celebrate!

Catholic Social services is hosting a free daylong Centennial Celebration at Riverscape in downtown Dayton from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. The event will include live entertainment, food trucks, a wiffle ball home run derby tournament and Dayton’s biggest fish fry. For more information about Erma’s House, other Catholic Social Services programs and the celebration, visit www.cssmv.org or call (937) 223-7217.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.