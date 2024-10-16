1 arrested after man hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp

Deputies arrived to find a man lying in the road in front of a vehicle on Foster Avenue near Titus Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed a woman and the man were arguing and she hit the man with the vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A medic transported the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.