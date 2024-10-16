1 arrested after man hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp

Breaking: Richard Gard, who fought in two wars during a decorated military career, dies at 101

Deputies arrested a woman early Wednesday after she reportedly hit a man with a vehicle during an argument in Harrison Twp.

Around 3:14 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a pedestrian crash at 2143 Needmore Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man lying in the road in front of a vehicle on Foster Avenue near Titus Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed a woman and the man were arguing and she hit the man with the vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A medic transported the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

