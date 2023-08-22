BreakingNews
Northwestern school bus overturns in crash; at least one death, multiple injuries reported

1 arrested for OVI during Friday checkpoints in Riverside

Local News
By
39 minutes ago
X

Two OVI checkpoints were conducted by law enforcement officials last Friday in Riverside.

The first checkpoint commenced at 1900 Harshman Rd. on Friday from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. In total, 380 vehicles went through the checkpoint, according to the City of Riverside.

Out of those vehicles, 28 people were diverted by law enforcement officials, zero people tested for OVIs and zero people were arrested for OVIs.

Explore2 OVI checkpoints planned Friday night in Riverside

Five people drove without driver’s licenses and an additional five people drove with suspended licenses. At least three passengers did not wear their seatbelts.

The second checkpoint commenced at 600 Woodman Dr. from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. In total, 268 went through the checkpoint.

Out of those vehicles, 32 were diverted by law enforcement officials, one person tested for an OVI and one person was arrested for OVI.

Four people drove with a suspended license and eight people drove without a driver’s license. Five passengers in vehicles were not wearing seatbelts.

No warrants were served.

In Other News
1
Fairborn schools gets record $3.5M from grad, ex-CIA man turned...
2
Amazon opens huge Dayton airport facility that will employ 2,000...
3
Missing Warren County man with dementia found safe
4
Woman dead after car crashes into pole Saturday in Dayton
5
Suspicious vacant house fire in Jefferson Twp. under investigation

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top