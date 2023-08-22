1 arrested for OVI during Friday checkpoints in Riverside

Two OVI checkpoints were conducted by law enforcement officials last Friday in Riverside.

The first checkpoint commenced at 1900 Harshman Rd. on Friday from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. In total, 380 vehicles went through the checkpoint, according to the City of Riverside.

Out of those vehicles, 28 people were diverted by law enforcement officials, zero people tested for OVIs and zero people were arrested for OVIs.

Five people drove without driver’s licenses and an additional five people drove with suspended licenses. At least three passengers did not wear their seatbelts.

The second checkpoint commenced at 600 Woodman Dr. from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. In total, 268 went through the checkpoint.

Out of those vehicles, 32 were diverted by law enforcement officials, one person tested for an OVI and one person was arrested for OVI.

Four people drove with a suspended license and eight people drove without a driver’s license. Five passengers in vehicles were not wearing seatbelts.

No warrants were served.