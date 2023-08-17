2 OVI checkpoints planned Friday night in Riverside

There will be two OVI checkpoints Friday night in Riverside, the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County said in a release.

According to the release, the checkpoints will be in the 1900 block of Harshman Road and in the 600 block of Woodman Drive with enhanced patrols in the area from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

In addition, officers from the Riverside police, Dayton police and the combined agency task force, as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

The task force said that the checkpoints and patrols are intended to deter and apprehend impaired drivers.

State law requires law enforcement to announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

