1 burned, flown to hospital after propane tank explosion in Warren County

By
13 minutes ago

One person was flown to the hospital after a propane tank explosion in eastern Warren County.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of state Route 132 in Washington Township west of Clarksville, according to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

One person was burned and flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Their condition is not known, and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, according to the district.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

