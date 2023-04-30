1 dead, 1 injured following crash into Preble County pond

A one-vehicle crash into a pond left one person dead and one person injured Sunday morning.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Ohio 177 near Eaton Oxford Road on a call report of a vehicle submerged in a pond along the roadway around 2:56 a.m., according to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found and pulled two occupants from the vehicle in the water and performed CPR on both individuals, the sheriff’s office said.
According to an initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling northwest when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went several hundred feet through a field before coming to rest in a farm pond.
Both the driver and passenger were transported by EMS to Kettering Health Hamilton. The driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and the passenger is in critical condition.
Identities of both occupants are being held, pending notification of family.
Camden Fire & EMS, MedFlight Ground Crew, College Corner Fire, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford Fire & EMS, Gasper Twp. Fire & EMS, Monroe Fire and EMS, Oxford Twp. Police Department and Camden Police Dept. all responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
