1 dead, 2 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Greene County Friday

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash at Fairground Road and Trebein Road after 10 p.m., according to the patrol.

OSHP said a 2004 Honda Civic heading east on Fairground Road failed to stop at a red traffic signal light and hit Profitt, the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Spark vehicle, who came south on Trebein Road.

Both vehicles then traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection, hit multiple fixed objects and overturned.

The driver of the Honda and a juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

All parties involved were wearing a safety belt, and alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors, according to the patrol.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department/EMS and W&W Towing.