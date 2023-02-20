1 dead after truck crashes into pole in Dayton

One person is dead after a truck crashed into a pole in Dayton Monday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 2:31 p.m. around the intersection of E. Third Street and Linden Avenue.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator was called to the scene, but declined to give any information about the person who died.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
