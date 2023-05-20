1 dead, Beavercreek man seriously injured along in Clinton County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Wilmington Twp. on Friday killed one person and seriously injured three others.
The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was sent on U.S. 68 around 6:49 p.m. on reports a two-vehicle crash, according to a release from OSHP.
Kara Metz, 22, was travelling U.S. 68 and struck a car going south driven by Thomas Cogan, 82, of Beavercreek, as she attempted to pass multiple vehicles, the patrol said.
Metz’s passenger, Heidi Wright, 20, of Beach City, died at the scene. Metz and her infant were transported from the scene via air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.
Corgan was initially taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, and then relayed to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said.
The crash is still under investigation.
About the Author