1 dead, Beavercreek man seriously injured along in Clinton County crash

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was sent on U.S. 68 around 6:49 p.m. on reports a two-vehicle crash, according to a release from OSHP.

Kara Metz, 22, was travelling U.S. 68 and struck a car going south driven by Thomas Cogan, 82, of Beavercreek, as she attempted to pass multiple vehicles, the patrol said.