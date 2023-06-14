X

1 dead in early morning vehicle fire in Dayton

Local News
By
28 minutes ago

One person is dead after a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning in Dayton.

Crews were called at 4:18 a.m. to a possible vehicle fire in the 500 block of Baltimore Street in Old North Dayton, according to a statement from the Dayton Fire Department

Firefighters found a vehicle that was smoking and showed signs of fire inside. They forced their way into the vehicle, extinguished the fire, and searched the interior.

Crews found an adult victim inside, and quickly found the person had suffered fatal injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire by the Dayton Fire Department and the victim’s cause of death is under investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Including the Wednesday fire, there have been five fatal fires in Dayton so far this year, leading to the deaths of nine people.

