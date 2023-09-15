1 detained after bringing unloaded training rifle to Wright State; No threat to campus

One person was detained and is speaking to police after they brought an unloaded training rifle to Wright State University.

There is no threat to campus.

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, Wright State police received a report of a person with a gun at The Hangar dining hall, according to a statement from the university.

“Police found a student with an unloaded training rifle and assessed there was no threat,” read a press release. “That student is meeting with police officers at this time.”

There are no reports the student was acting in a threatening manner, a university representative said.

Wright State’s policy prohibits people from carrying firearms on campus.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Staff writer Eileen McClory contributed to this report.