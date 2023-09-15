Report of active shooter at Troy High School false, district says

A report of an active shooter at Troy High School was a false alarm, according to a message Troy City Schools shared with parents.

The message said there is no threat of any kind at the high school and that more details would be released soon.

“A school resource officer in the high school building responded to the alarm immediately, verifying that there is no threat of any kind at Troy High School,” read a statement from the city.

Additional information about where the false report originated and the details of the report were not available.

We’re working to learn more information and will update this story as more is confirmed.