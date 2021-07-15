1 detained, search continues for 2nd suspect after stolen vehicle flees police

One person has been detained as police search for a second suspect after a stolen vehicle fled from officers.
The incident began around 11:55 a.m. Thursday in Harrison Twp. after crews spotted a stolen vehicle, according to 911 dispatchers. The vehicle fled before occupants ditched the vehicle in the area of Salem Avenue and Cornell Drive.
Initial reports indicate shots were fired, but it isn’t clear who fired the shots or if anyone was injured. Police recovered a gun near the scene, a dispatcher said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as additional information is available.