1 flown to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Darke County

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that it found a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Elizabeth Dammeyer, 63, of Versailles, was driving north on Reed Road and stopped at the stop sign. She then continued through the sign, where the minivan was hit by a 2021 International Rumpke garbage truck driving westbound on North Star Fort Loramie Road.

The sheriff’s office said that Dammeyer failed to yield to the garbage truck when she continued into the intersection.

CareFlight was called and flew Dammeyer to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the garbage truck was treated and released at the scene.

In addition to CareFlight, deputies were joined at the scene by Osgood Fire and Osgood Rescue. The crash remains under investigation.