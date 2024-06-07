1 flown to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Darke County

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
53 minutes ago
X

One person has been flown to the hospital after a crash between a minivan and a garbage truck in northeast Darke County Thursday afternoon.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that at 12:27 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Reed Road and North Star Fort Loramie Road in Patterson Twp. for a two-vehicle crash.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that it found a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Elizabeth Dammeyer, 63, of Versailles, was driving north on Reed Road and stopped at the stop sign. She then continued through the sign, where the minivan was hit by a 2021 International Rumpke garbage truck driving westbound on North Star Fort Loramie Road.

ExploreBody of Cincinnati man found in Dayton during post-fire debris removal

The sheriff’s office said that Dammeyer failed to yield to the garbage truck when she continued into the intersection.

CareFlight was called and flew Dammeyer to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the garbage truck was treated and released at the scene.

In addition to CareFlight, deputies were joined at the scene by Osgood Fire and Osgood Rescue. The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Ohio ties record for total tornadoes in a year; New record likely for...
2
Area rep’s bill would charge school staff with felony for providing...
3
Update: Vandalia cites management disconnect in city manager Wendt’s...
4
Oakwood High School principal Waller resigns 4 months after being put...
5
Body of Cincinnati man found in Dayton during post-fire debris removal

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top