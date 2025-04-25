Man pleads guilty in shooting near downtown Dayton RTA hub

Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business charges were dismissed. The obstructing charge was a second-degree misdemeanor.

Galloway is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

The plea came days before his trial was scheduled to start, which previously was set for Monday.

The case stemmed from a shooting outside the Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Street on Nov. 11.

Around 12:30 p.m., a man was walking past Galloway when he reportedly made a comment, resulting in an argument.

A crowd gathered around the pair as they continued to argue and Galloway pulled a gun from his jacket and shot three times, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

Galloway fled but was arrested by police minutes later on the Main Street bridge.

The other man was shot once in the chest and taken to the hospital, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Cameras in the area helped police locate Galloway and captured the shooting.

“Thanks to those cameras we have a very, very strong case against the defendant,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.