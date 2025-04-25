Breaking: Coroner identifies 82-year-old man hit by truck in Harrison Twp.

Man pleads guilty in shooting near downtown Dayton RTA hub

Credit: Jim Noelker

A man pleaded guilty in a shooting near the RTA hub in downtown Dayton days before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Ge’Neale Galloway, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business charges were dismissed. The obstructing charge was a second-degree misdemeanor.

Ge'Neale Galloway

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Galloway is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

The plea came days before his trial was scheduled to start, which previously was set for Monday.

The case stemmed from a shooting outside the Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Street on Nov. 11.

Around 12:30 p.m., a man was walking past Galloway when he reportedly made a comment, resulting in an argument.

A crowd gathered around the pair as they continued to argue and Galloway pulled a gun from his jacket and shot three times, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

Galloway fled but was arrested by police minutes later on the Main Street bridge.

The other man was shot once in the chest and taken to the hospital, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Cameras in the area helped police locate Galloway and captured the shooting.

“Thanks to those cameras we have a very, very strong case against the defendant,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

A man is in critical condition after being shot on South Jefferson Street in Dayton Monday afternoon November 11, 2024. Dayton police arrived in minutes and helped the victim. A suspect is in custody. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Noelker

