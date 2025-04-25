Tipp City school board approves basic plan for new PK-8 building

Plans call for building the school off North Hyatt Street on land between the existing Tippecanoe Middle School and L.T. Ball Intermediate School. Nevin Coppock Elementary School, which was closed at the end of last school year, is being demolished before construction begins.

The plan includes a three-story structure with grades K-2 on the first floor, grades 3-5 on the second floor and grades 6-8 on the third floor. Each floor will include classrooms, flexible learning spaces and support areas. The building also features two full-size gymnasiums, an east side entrance and a school safety office.

The project also includes renovations at Tippecanoe High School and funding to abate and demolish Tipp Central and Broadway schools, Nevin Coppock and the Middle School.

The district is working with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission on the building project. OFCC approval of the plan is scheduled for this summer, followed by a state share of funding consideration by the State Controlling Board.

Before its vote, the school board again heard some push-back from residents who questioned a three-story structure instead of the two-story building discussed when voters were asked to approve the local share.

One resident reminded the board that when voters approved funding for the new school, the proposal was different. “The taxpayers voted for a two-story building,” she said.

District resident Don Watson urged the board not to put students on a third floor, asking where they would go in the event of violent weather. The district earlier agreed not to include a storm shelter in the new school.

Board member Angie McMurry said much work remains as far as planning the school. The proposal before the board dealt with the building itself, not furnishings, colors or other aesthetics, she said.

“It is part of the building process. In life, nothing is perfect. We just have to move forward … get a foundation set,” she said.

Board of Education President Amber Drum said she had talked with some school staff members about the plan. “They are very excited … they had an opportunity to have input,” she said.

After the April 22 meeting, district leaders were asked to answer questions about future steps and public participation in the school planning. They had not provided answers to those questions by Friday.

