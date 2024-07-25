Woman charged in Union crash that killed Vandalia woman

A woman has been charged in a head-on crash in Union in May that killed a Vandalia woman.

Karon S. Watson, 68, of Ludlow Falls is facing one count of vehicular homicide, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. It’s a first-degree misdemeanor.

Just before 2 p.m. on May 7, Watson was a driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driving south on state Route 48. She drove left of center near Concord Farm Road, hitting a 2019 Honda HR-V head on, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The drivers had to be removed from both vehicles using mechanical means.

The driver of the Honda, 20-year-old Makenna Liberty Johnson of Vandalia, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North where she was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

Watson was transported to Miami Valley Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

