Man accused of raping woman in abandoned house in Dayton

By
16 minutes ago
A man is facing rape charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted a woman in an abandoned house in Dayton Monday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Dayton officers were called to a rape complaint in the 1000 block of Clover Street.

When they arrived, they met with a woman who said she was forcibly raped by an acquaintance, later identified as 32-year-old Branden Kelley, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He reportedly forced her to engage in sexual conduct following a struggle in an abandoned house.

Officers observed blood on both the woman and Kelley, as well as a cut on Kelley’s right arm, according to court documents.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Kelley was charged with two counts of rape in municipal court. His bail was set at $50,000 Thursday.

