Man accused of raping woman in abandoned house in Dayton

When they arrived, they met with a woman who said she was forcibly raped by an acquaintance, later identified as 32-year-old Branden Kelley, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He reportedly forced her to engage in sexual conduct following a struggle in an abandoned house.

Officers observed blood on both the woman and Kelley, as well as a cut on Kelley’s right arm, according to court documents.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Kelley was charged with two counts of rape in municipal court. His bail was set at $50,000 Thursday.