1 in custody after man stabbed near RTA hub in Trotwood

One person is in custody after a man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing near the RTA hub in Trotwood Tuesday.
Trotwood police responded to the area of 2075 Shiloh Springs Road around 1:20 p.m.
Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries and medics transported him to the hospital, according to the police department.
The suspect was identified, found and taken into custody.
Trotwood police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the stabbing should call the department’s investigations bureau at 937-854-3988.
