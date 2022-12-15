dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 in custody after stabbing at Dayton apartment

Local News
By
55 minutes ago

One person was taken into police custody after a person was reportedly stabbed at a Dayton apartment Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported around 2:27 p.m. in the 1500 block of Woodman Drive. It was initially reported as a person stabbed in the chest, but later reported as a grazing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The suspect was taken into custody.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
More than 16,000 COVID cases recorded for 3rd straight week in Ohio
2
Miamisburg OKs price increase for residents’ trash, recycling service
3
Ohio power agency strikes down Kingwood Solar plan for Greene County
4
In remembrance: 21 notable lives lost in the region in 2022
5
Massive spending bill, election reforms pass after legislative...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top