1 in custody after stabbing at Dayton apartment

One person was taken into police custody after a person was reportedly stabbed at a Dayton apartment Thursday afternoon.
The stabbing was reported around 2:27 p.m. in the 1500 block of Woodman Drive. It was initially reported as a person stabbed in the chest, but later reported as a grazing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The suspect was taken into custody.
We will update this story as more information is available.
