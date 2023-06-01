1 in hospital, NB I-75 closed after crash in Piqua

One person has been taken to the hospital and northbound Interstate 75 is closed after a crash in Piqua.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, the crash was reported at 7:08 p.m. and involved two vehicles. One person was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in unknown condition.
All lanes were closed north of the U.S. 36 exit at around the 82 mile marker.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
