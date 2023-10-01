1 injured after car crashes into Dayton house

A car that crashed into a house in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Rustic Road early Sunday morning left its driver injured, according to police.
Dayton police received a call about the crash around 1:05 a.m. Sunday.
The extent of the injuries of the driver is unclear.
Police did not release details about the driver or the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
