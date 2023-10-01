1 injured after car crashes into Dayton house

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A car that crashed into a house in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Rustic Road early Sunday morning left its driver injured, according to police.

Dayton police received a call about the crash around 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

The extent of the injuries of the driver is unclear.

Police did not release details about the driver or the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

ExploreCan you help ID armed suspects who try to steal Dodge Chargers in Dayton, near Fairborn?
In Other News
1
1 person found dead in river Saturday
2
1 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. Saturday night
3
NAACP celebrates move, aims to build on services from new home on Salem...
4
Springboro seeks renewal of 0.5% earned income tax levy in November...
5
Thousands join Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Dayton Saturday

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top