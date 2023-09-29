Can you help ID armed suspects who try to steal cars in Dayton, near Fairborn?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify two young men with a rifle who tried to steal Dodge Chargers Tuesday morning in Dayton and in Bath Twp. near Fairborn.

“We believe these two may be responsible for other crimes in Dayton and surrounding communities,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

The case in Dayton happened around 2 a.m. off East Third Street on the east side of the city.

“While trying to steal the vehicle we have video surveillance, which shows one of the individuals there at the scene armed with an assault rifle with a large magazine out of it,” Johns said.

Security video also captured the pair that same morning in Bath Twp.

“There also was a Dodge Charger that they tried to steal, these same suspects,” he said.

Police recovered the blue Nissan the suspects arrived and left in during the Dayton incident.

Both of the males appear young, are slender and were wearing blue knee-length shorts. One was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a distinctive logo on the left breast. The other was wearing a white hoodie with the hood cinched around the face.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677). There also is a cash reward through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).