1 injured after stabbing in Huber Heights

“A 26-year-old male was injured during this incident, but he was alert and talking to officers at the scene,” Fosnight said. It is unknown what led up to the stabbing, police said.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries, Fosnight said. “The male suspect has been identified by the victim to police, but the suspect was not on scene when officers arrived,” he added.

This case is still being investigated by Huber Heights Police Division. Fosnight would not release additional information.