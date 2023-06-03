X

1 injured in Dayton shooting on Saturday

Credit: wsfurlan / E+ / Getty Images

Credit: wsfurlan / E+ / Getty Images

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

One person is injured following a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

Crews were sent around 10:34 a.m. on reports of someone injured at the 1000 block of Danner Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A 911 caller said someone was on their back porch and wasn’t sure what was wrong with him, dispatch said.

Medics arrived on scene and realized the man’s injury was from a shooting so the police were called.

ExploreNEW VIDEO: 2 Canadians killed in semi crash on I-75 in Dayton ID’d

One person has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. No other details have been released.

In Other News
1
Still a seller’s market: What you need to know about Dayton area home...
2
How heating, cooling EV affects range
3
Compact SUV deserves luxury badge
4
172 more Ohio UMC congregations disaffiliate in slow schism from church
5
Dayton among top cities for dog attacks on postal workers

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top