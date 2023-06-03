1 injured in Dayton shooting on Saturday

One person is injured following a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.
Crews were sent around 10:34 a.m. on reports of someone injured at the 1000 block of Danner Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A 911 caller said someone was on their back porch and wasn’t sure what was wrong with him, dispatch said.
Medics arrived on scene and realized the man’s injury was from a shooting so the police were called.
One person has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The shooting is under investigation. No other details have been released.
