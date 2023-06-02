NEW VIDEO: 2 Canadians killed in semi crash on I-75 in Dayton ID’d

Two Canadian men who died after a semi truck went off Interstate 75 North and down an embankment in Dayton Thursday morning have been identified.
Rickey Loyer, 59, and Jason Loyer, 34, both of Ontario, Canada, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
The crash was reported around 4:05 a.m. after the semi went off the highway near the Stanley Avenue entrance ramp to I-75 North. The crash closed the northbound lanes and the entrance ramp for about nine hours.
Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera footage obtained through a public records request showed a semi go off the right side of the highway and skid along the guardrail before going down the embankment.
Dayton police East District Commander Lt. David Matthews said Thursday the semi hit the guardrail prior to the bridge over Stanley Avenue was on the railing along the bridge before making impact on the other side.
The semi came to a stop on its side and had to be put back on its wheels before it could be towed from the scene. It was hauling a powder used to make concrete so the Ohio EPA responded due to the potential contamination of groundwater, Matthews said
The semi also hit a highway exit sign and the Ohio Department of Transportation had to determine if the sign had to be removed and reset.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
