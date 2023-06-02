NEW VIDEO: 2 Canadians killed in semi crash on I-75 in Dayton ID’d

Rickey Loyer, 59, and Jason Loyer, 34, both of Ontario, Canada, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The crash was reported around 4:05 a.m. after the semi went off the highway near the Stanley Avenue entrance ramp to I-75 North. The crash closed the northbound lanes and the entrance ramp for about nine hours.