1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Warren County

Cornelius traveled eastbound on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in a 2008 Mazda Tribute, and he struck a second driver in a 2014 Kia Soul westbound head on after Cornelius drove left of center, a release from the patrol said.

The second driver, Sandra Moorman, age 75 of Clarksville, was transported via EMS to Bethesda North Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.