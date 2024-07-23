1 killed, 1 seriously injured after car hits people, vehicles at Englewood hospital

BreakingNews
A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car backing up and then dragged at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood Monday.

Around 3:45 p.m., Miami Valley Hospital officers and Englewood police responded to 9000 N. Main St. for a pedestrian crash. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit also responded to assist.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 60-year-old man was backing a 2007 Cadillac DTS into a parking spot at the hospital when the car went onto the sidewalk, through a mulch bed and into a guard shack before hitting two pedestrians outside the hospital entrance, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car continued to reverse for a short distance, hitting a 2017 Kia Forte. There was one person inside the Kia, and they were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac put the car into drive and drove along the sidewalk, dragging the two pedestrians briefly, according to the sheriff’s office. The car then turned south along the front of the hospital before hitting a pole and an unoccupied vehicle.

Three people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, including both pedestrians and the driver of the Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac had minor injuries. A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital and a 74-year-old man has life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit.

