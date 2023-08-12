1 person dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Dayton

A man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police were dispatched on reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Leo Street around 3:23 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The man shot was initially attacking another person and then a second person took out a gun and shot the attacker, dispatch said. The person had walked in on him choking somebody else, dispatch added.

A 911 call log and audio file from the dispatcher’s office confirmed someone died.

Dispatch confirmed someone is in custody.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. It is unknown if it’s the suspect or the victim.

