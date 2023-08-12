Dayton to start school Monday with new superintendent, principals, stadium

Dayton Public Schools students and parents will see several changes this year, including new interim superintendent David Lawrence, new principals in the buildings, new curriculum focuses and changes in bus routes. Welcome Stadium is opening again as high school football comes back.

Dayton Public students’ first day back is Monday.

Some things will remain the same, however. DPS will continue to use the RTA buses to get high schoolers to school, Lawrence said in a recent interview. No new buildings are opening this school year, after the International School opened last year as a transitional school for students who spoke little to no English.

Busing

Lawrence said the district has about 180 routes and 120 drivers to start the school year.

DPS buses to both the districts’ schools and to charter and private schools around the area because they have a state mandate to bus all the kids living in the public school district to school, whether they go to DPS or not.

“We have enough drivers to cover routes now,” Lawrence said.

He said the district is committed to getting students to school on time.

“We want to make sure we get them to school on time,” he said. “I had a couple of meetings last year with parochial schools, and they were tough.”

Lawrence said the district expects to spend a little less on RTA passes this year, around $2.6 million this year, down from about $3.2 million last year.

A new superintendent

After former superintendent Elizabeth Lolli abruptly left during the summer to become the interim superintendent for Lakota schools, the district’s school board named Lawerence as the interim DPS superintendent. The board hasn’t announced further steps to find the next permanent superintendent.

He was the district’s business manager for the past year, overseeing busing and operations, among other responsibilities.

Lawrence said he wants to create a culture of change at DPS, including changing the culture in the central office, changing the way the two-teacher model works in grades one through three and focusing on middle school students.

Lawrence said he wants to bring back the students who have left DPS for charter and parochial schools in the region.

“We’re going to be actively recruiting them back as we try to achieve excellence in this school district,” Lawrence said.

Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium is expected to open around the same time high school football starts

The historic stadium started undergoing a $29 million renovation last year.

Renovations included a new press box, turf playing field replacement, updated locker rooms and a Walk of Fame.

The stands were redone as well, with refurbished steps and new ramps for handicapped access. The press box, spirit shop and concession stands were to be updated with new technology. New security cameras were installed around the stadium.

New principals

After several contentious meetings in June and July, in which DPS board members argued over principals at the schools, DPS has selected at least 11 new principals for schools across the district.

These include:

Lolita Christian, principal of Ponitz Career Tech Center, $116,353.95 annually

Eddie Davis Jr., principal of Meadowdale Career Tech Center, $114,179.62 annually

Dionne McDole, principal, Belmont Middle School, $98,955.19 annually

Ejovwokoghene Odje, principal, Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, $101,130.55 annually

Meghan Mitman, Stivers School for the Arts assistant principal, $99,178.70 annually

SeMone Epps, Kemp Elementary assistant principal, $85,494.12 annually

Charles Hester, Dunbar High School assistant principal, $94,757.94 annually

Kier Smith, Thurgood High School assistant principal $96,939.48 annually

Brenda Stephens, International School assistant principal $88,629.24 annually

Brooke Goodwine, Fairview Elementary principal, $100,042.87 (prorated) annually

Indie Thompson, Meadowdale High School assistant principal $96,939.48, (prorated) annually

You can find the DPS bell schedule here and a list of open houses for DPS here.