1 taken to hospital after car overturns in Greene County crash

Crews transported one person to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash where a car ended up on its top in Greene County.
The person’s condition was not available.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash near the intersection of Kauffman and National roads this morning. The injured person was inside the car that overturned and was briefly trapped in the vehicle. An SUV with front-end damage was also at the scene.
The intersection of Kauffman and National roads is closed as troopers continue to investigate.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
‘Baby box’ to be installed at Lebanon fire station later this summer
2
Gas prices rise again, predicted to soon reach $5 mark
3
Democrat’s legal challenge to get on ballot aided by elections official...
4
Dayton leaders rip DeWine on gun issues, call for veto of teacher gun...
5
Missing Xenia man found safe out of county
About the Author